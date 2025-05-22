Justin Bieber’s Shocking Confession About Hailey and Vogue Cover Has Fans Divided

Justin Bieber is getting real and publicly apologizing to Hailey in a way that’s got everyone talking. On 20 May, the pop star turned new dad shared a surprisingly raw post on Instagram, opening up about a not-so-proud moment from earlier in their relationship.

Reflecting on an old argument with his wife, Justin admitted to saying something he now seriously regrets. “I told Hails that she would never be on the cover of Vogue. Yikes, I know, so mean,” he wrote, pairing the confession with snapshots from Hailey’s brand-new Vogue shoot – a subtle nod that she’s clearly proved him wrong.

He went on to explain that his comment came from a place of resentment. “I felt so disrespected and thought I gotta get even,” he said, hinting at a time when emotions got the better of him. But now, years on and with a bit more perspective, Justin’s owning up to it.

“As we mature we realize that we’re not helping anything by getting even,” he shared, adding, “We’re honestly just prolonging what we really want which is intimacy and connection.” Ending the post on a sincere note, he said, “So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn’t get a Vogue cover cuz clearly I was sadly mistaken.”

In Hailey’s recent Vogue interview, it’s clear there’s no bad blood – quite the opposite, actually. Justin called marrying her the “smartest thing” he’s ever done and didn’t hold back on the compliments. “She’s in the spotlight, and has the attention because of her effortless knack for style, business, art and fashion,” he said, clearly proud of how she’s come into her own.

Hailey also opened up about how Justin helped her deal with the relentless scrutiny that comes with life in the public eye. “He was like, ‘Baby, trust me… You’re not going to win. There is no winning,’” she recalled, showing how the two of them have had to develop thick skin and rely on each other.

The pair, who tied the knot back in 2018, have gone from strength to strength and recently welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Jack Blues, last August.

It’s not every day a global pop star apologises to his wife on Instagram – let alone for underestimating her. But for fans, it’s another glimpse into a relationship that seems to be growing, evolving, and becoming more honest with time.