Robin Roberts shares an amazing update on Amber Laign’s health

Regarding Amber Laign’s fight against cancer, Robin Roberts provided some uplifting information. Laign had finished her radiation therapy, according to a post on Roberts’ Instagram account. Laign celebrated the occasion by ringing a bell, according to Roberts.

According to Hello magazine, for her Instagram followers, Roberts was able to capture Laign’s most recent accomplishment. Laign rang the bell and could read the placard “My treatment is done. The course is run. And I am on my way.”

She bounced up and down to celebrate as everyone applauded. Roberts had frequently provided updates on Laign’s fight against cancer. Her most cheerful response to date was this.

The June edition is available below. Greetings from America! Anchor acknowledged that because Laign was going through a difficult time, she was unable to attend the presentation.

Roberts shared her ideas with her staff during her daily “Morning Message and Prayer” “Thank you for giving me the time to be with her. She [Laign] had a challenging week last week,” I said. It’s possible that Laign was struggling in June.

However, Roberts claimed that her partner was fine in April. “doing well,” While she was on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Roberts discussed her own battle with cancer as well as Laign’s fight against the disease.

Roberts explained that she was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007, and then developed myelodysplastic syndrome after going into remission.

Laign has had a lot of support from Roberts because she is familiar with the battle against cancer. She said: “I went through it twice, barely shed a tear. I’m a puddle every time I think about what Amber is going through. But she is being so courageous and is handling it extremely well.”

The TV personality continued to talk about how she was supporting Laign, stating, “I’m able to kind of give her a roadmap because I’ve gone through it, but she’s also given me a roadmap on how to be a caregiver.”

Roberts said, “And I didn’t realize how much I had blocked out during my journey, and it was because of sweet Amber — because she protected me and navigated for me. So, I’m doing the same thing for her.”