Jimmy Kimmel’s Daughter Katie Kimmel Marries Will Logsdon

A big congratulations to Jimmy Kimmel’s daughter, Katie! Katie, 30, tied the knot with Will Logsdon on Saturday surrounded by colorful flowers and handmade ceramic pieces, as well as their closest friends and family. Their dogs even got in on the fun as part of their wedding cake topper.

She wore a white gown with bows along the neckline, as well as a rainbow nature-inspired tiara for the reception. Logsdon opted for a more traditional black tuxedo with a bowtie.

The newlywed shared a look at her Saturday nuptials on her Instagram Story on Sunday.

Katie is Kimmel’s eldest child with ex-wife Gina Kimmel, with whom he also shares 27-year-old son Kevin. Kimmel, 53, additionally shares daughter Jane, 7, and son Billy, 4, with wife Molly McNearney.

Kimmel opened up about Katie’s ceremony when he stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this week.

“She actually turned 30 two weeks ago, which is strange to have a 30-year-old daughter,” he said Monday. “And she is getting married this weekend, as a matter of fact, which is a big deal.”

As host Ellen DeGeneres congratulated him, Kimmel said: “Yeah, I guess.”

“People keep saying congratulations,” he continued. “I don’t know what I’m being congratulated for. Congratulations on raising a human that is attractive enough to be taken by one person. It’s not like we were trying to get rid of her, you know? It’s not like we’re selling a houseboat on eBay or something like that. But I guess congratulations is the thing.”

Kimmel also confirmed that he does indeed like Katie’s spouse Logsdon.

“People ask that too like, ‘How’s the guy?’ And I’ll tell you, the guy is great,” he shared. “His name is Will and he’s a great guy. And if he wasn’t, he’d be dead right now.”