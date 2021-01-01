Royal Family News: Queen Elizabeth STUNS And SNUBS By Naming Favorite Great Grandchild

Royal family watchers know that Queen Elizabeth follows all the proper protocols. But Her Royal Majesty didn’t live up to that reputation, according to a recent revelation.

Queen Elizabeth shocked her followers by naming her favorite great-grandchild. In the process, she managed to simultaneously favor two members of the royal family while snubbing two others.

How are Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Prince William impacted by Queen Elizabeth’s bombshell? Get the scoop below.

Also Read: Queen announces new Prince and Princess of Wales

Queen Elizabeth Shocks By Choosing Favorite Great Grandchild

Proper grandparent etiquette dictates that grandmothers and grandfathers NEVER reveal which grandchild is their favorite. But it’s good to be Queen because that means you can create your own Miss Manners rule book!

And that theory resulted in Queen Elizabeth choosing her favorite great-grandchild, according to royal family expert Ingrid Seward. Shocking those who assume boys and men always are favored in the royal family, Elizabeth’s favorite great-grandchild is Princess Charlotte.

Seward explained that Charlotte and Queen Elizabeth bonded over their affection for horses. And the bond between the two doesn’t end there.

The royal family expert revealed that Prince Philip adored his and Queen Elizabeth’s great-grandchildren when they were adorable babies.

But not the Queen. Elizabeth preferred “being around children when they are a bit older, especially if it involves teaching them to sit astride a horse. Princess Charlotte—who is pony-mad—has always been a favorite.”

But Queen Elizabeth also may have noticed something very special about Charlotte. Just like the little girl’s great-grandmother, Princess Charlotte knows how to fit into any situation. And that includes her adorable appearances as a bridesmaid.

Royal Family News – Kate Middleton Subtly Helps Queen Elizabeth Snub Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Just in case any royal family watchers didn’t get Queen Elizabeth’s snub of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie, who is also her great-grandchild, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton hammered it home.

Prince William’s wife shared that when Charlotte was born, Elizabeth was “really thrilled” to welcome a girl. The big question mark: Meghan Markle is pregnant, and she and Prince Harry will welcome their own daughter this summer.

Will Queen Elizabeth declare herself thrilled when her great-grandchildren total numbers 11? Meghan and Harry will find the road to approval for their future daughter much rockier than it was for Kate and William’s children.

Royal Family News: Prince William Gifted Presents For His Family In Scotlandhttps://t.co/35AMmHcwE4 — SOS/CTS/HH (@SoapOperaSpy) May 26, 2021

The reason: Meghan and Harry now live in California, and the little girl will be born there. In contrast, all of Kate’s and William’s children were born in hospitals close to the Queen’s Palace.

Middleton revealed that as soon as she, Prince William, and Charlotte returned home from the hospital, Queen Elizabeth visited.

“I think [Queen Elizabeth] is very fond of Charlotte, always watching what she’s up to,” shared Kate. “She always leaves a little gift or something in their room when we go and stay and that just shows her love for her family.”

However, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle off in the United States, such gifts and visits may be challenging, if not impossible. But Queen Elizabeth stays busy with her other great-grandchildren, who refer to her as “Gan-Gan.” (How cute is that?!)

Queen Elizabeth loves her royal family, added Ingrid. “In fact, her family of eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren is what keeps her going.”