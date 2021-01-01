Ariana Grande pens heartfelt note for Manchester Arena attack victims

American singer Ariana Grande paid tribute to the victims of the 2017 Manchester Arena attack that left 22 people dead as she observes the fourth anniversary of the sad incident.

The 27-year-old singer paid tribute to the victims on her Instagram Story. “Although grief is ever present and our relationship to it is constantly evolving and expressing itself in different ways every day, year round….. I know that this anniversary will never be an easy one,” the singer penned.

“Please know that I am thinking of you today. Manchester, my heart is with you today and always.”

She posted a video to her Instagram feed also with the same heartfelt note.