Jennifer Lopez Is ‘Impressed’, With Ben Affleck? Their Romance Going Strong

Since they continued dating again, Famous popstar Jennifer Lopez is assumed to be “impressed” with the way Actor Ben Affleck has “stepped up his game”.

When he was dating JLo 17 years ago even as Affleck was later seen wearing a chain-link watch that Hollywood watchers insist is the same one that he used to wear.

According to dailymail.co.uk, a source close to Jennifer Lopez state that she loves the way Ben Affleck is “making a huge effort”, giving preference to their relationship above everything. Sources added that J. Lo “loves this version of him”.

According to the website that said Jennifer Lopez, 51, and Ben Affleck, 48, were recently seen working out together, even as sources alleged that Affleck was later seen wearing a watch, he used to wear back in the day in 2004 when he dated JLo. According to the Sun report: “They were always in contact over the years and he never missed a chance to praise her publicly.”