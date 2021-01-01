Womenz Magazine

Prince Charles to invoke ‘a stroke’ as king against Prince Harry

Experts recently highlighted the possibility of Prince Harry being ‘whipped’ into ‘plain Mr Henry after Prince Charles’ ascension to the throne.

The claim has been brought forward by constitutional expert, Iain MacMarthanne.

During his interview with Express, the academic was quoted saying, “As far as styles and titles are concerned the Queen is at liberty to strip whomever of whatever royal title and peerage. When Prince Charles inherits the throne he also inherits that same right.”

“Accordingly, by a stroke, be it at the hand of Elizabeth II, or a future King Charles, HRH Prince Henry, Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton, and Baron Kilkeel, could quickly find himself becoming plain and ordinary Mr Henry Charles Albert David Mountbatten-Windsor.” – geo.tv

