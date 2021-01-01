Nicki Minaj Posed With Her Baby Boy In A Rare Instagram Family Photo

Nicki Minaj doesn’t share photos of her baby boy on her Instagram grid often, but that kid is cute, so it’s probably pretty hard to resist. On Saturday, the new mom shared a photo of the two of them posing together in all-white sweatsuits.

The rest of the photos she shared featured just Minaj in her Fendi sweats, but obviously, even she knows which of the selection deserved to be front and center.

In late May, Minaj shared a video of her baby in a Burberry outfit, standing up (with the help of his dad, Kenneth Perry).

At the beginning of the year, Minaj shared a photo of her son, whose name she still hasn’t revealed, with the caption:

“#PapaBear thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama 🎀🦄🙏,” she wrote. “Wishing you guys a happy & prosperous New Year. Thank you for your love & support throughout this journey. It’s meant so much to me. Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I’ve ever taken on. Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there. Big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time.”

Minaj gave birth to her son, her first child, on September 30, 2020.

Yes. I was butt naked. Just got out the shower & I asked him to rub my back. As soon as I started scooting over to him in the bed I just felt the water start coming out. I was weirdly calm & I quietly said “omg, I’m about to be in labor” He was very scared & I was laughing @ him. https://t.co/2FGBnQOp3T — #ForTheLoveOfNewYork w/Polo G out NOW ‼️🎀🦄♥️ (@NICKIMINAJ) December 30, 2020

She revealed the year before that she and Petty had gotten married.

“We did get our marriage license,” Minaj said. “I think I have what I was striving for, just happiness. It was so hard to get to a happy place. Now that I’m there, I don‘t want to compromise that for anyone or anything.”