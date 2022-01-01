Lady Gaga is a proud godmother to Elton John’s sons

Lady Gaga held hands with Elton John’s sons this weekend, who happen to be her godsons.

The family was at Elton John’s Aids Foundation charity, where Elton was not present. Elton couldn’t attend the event because of scheduling conflicts with his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

The House of Gucci actress posed with Elton’s sons at the 30th EJAF event, and she is the godmother to both Zachary and Elijah, Elton and David’s children.

The Elton John AIDS Foundation hosted an annual event that coincided with the 94th Annual Oscars. Elton’s partner and EJAF chairman David Furnish were present for the big fundraiser. Furnish, Gaga, and Billy Porter carried on the event in Elton’s absence and took hosting duties.

Although Elton was not at the event, he posted a picture of his happy family at the gala. The photo featured Elton’s two sons, his partner David, and Lady Gaga in front of signage for the fundraiser. The dapper young boys grinned and looked sharp in navy blue suits.

Elton tweeted, “So sad to be missing out on these family photos from #EJAFOscars tonight with David, @LadyGaga, and the boys but I’m sending my love to everyone for their support of @EJAF. It means the world to us!”

I love my family ❤️ so proud of these bright young men, as well as David and Elton’s incredible work with @EJAF fighting HIV/AIDS. We’re cheering everyone on tonight and see you @TheAcademy SOON! https://t.co/p1mzdL06OB — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) March 28, 2022

Lady Gaga responded to the tweet, “I love my family so proud of these bright young men, as well as David and Elton’s incredible work with [EJAF] fighting HIV/AIDS. We’re cheering everyone on tonight and see you [The Academy] SOON!”

On his absence at the 30th anniversary of his charity, Elton told Good Morning America, “It breaks my heart that I can’t be there because it’s an event that means so much to us.”

Elton John celebrated his 75th birthday last week and continued on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road concert tour.

Lady Gaga is a hands-on godmother to Elton John’s sons

Lady Gaga is a woman of many talents. The singer and actress is also a hands-on godparent.

Elton John explained Gaga’s role to Heart radio in 2018.

He said, ​​”She’s very hands-on. She comes whenever can she can and visits the boys. She bathes them, she sings to them, she reads stories to them. She’s the greatest godmother. She really cares.”

Sir Elton continued, “They call her GaGa-mother. They love her records – they’ve got to the stage where they have their own little record player.”

The Rocket Man singer added, “The Fame Monster is one of their favorite albums of all time.”

The singers share a bond that will continue for a lifetime.