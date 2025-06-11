OnlyFans Star Explodes Over ‘Clown Show’ Rival Turning Site into a Total Circus

OnlyFans creator Sophie Rain is firing back at what she sees as a complete mockery of the platform she and many others have worked hard to build. She’s specifically calling out fellow creator Bonnie Blue, slamming her wild stunts and saying they’ve turned the space into a joke.

Sophie didn’t hold back when speaking to The Blast, venting her frustration over how Bonnie’s antics have shifted the image of the site. “It’s no longer women empowerment. It’s shock value, and she’s making a joke out of all of us,” she said. “We built this space to take control of our bodies and make money on our terms, not to fake pregnancies, marriages, and throw cake at people in public.”

The timing of Sophie’s comments follows a string of controversial stunts by Bonnie, who’s become notorious for outrageous antics that get shared widely online. These have included a fake wedding to a fan and even a livestreamed mock arrest. While some saw it as bold marketing, Sophie and others feel like it’s dragging down the credibility of the whole platform.

“Brands don’t take us seriously anymore. Media doesn’t take us seriously,” Sophie said. “I’m tired of having to explain that not all of us are doing circus acts for clicks.” She even quipped, “I would really like to know who is running her clown show.”

Bonnie’s over-the-top approach has now led to real consequences. OnlyFans recently banned her after a run of what they described as “extreme challenge” content. A spokesperson told The Blast, “Extreme ‘challenge’ content is not available on OnlyFans and is not permitted under our Acceptable Use Policy and Terms of Service. Any breach of our Terms of Service results in content or account deactivation.”

It’s a brutal blow for Bonnie, who was reportedly earning up to $800,000 a month from the platform before being booted off. Originally from a small village in Derbyshire, she first hit headlines with a jaw-dropping claim about sleeping with over a thousand men in just 12 hours. But her latest ideas seemed to cross the line for many.

According to The Sun, one source put it plainly, “Bonnie has taken things way too far. She was making tens of thousands a month via OnlyFans, and now that’s gone. Her page has officially been pulled.”

One of her most talked-about schemes was a so-called “petting zoo” event, where she planned to be tied up naked in a glass box for people to interact with. Speaking on Kat Baker’s podcast, Bonnie said, “I’m going to be naked and tied up in a glass box, which would be open for the public to do basically whatever they want to me.” She said it would happen “in the centre of London” but in a house. Unsurprisingly, the backlash was immediate, with many slamming the idea as “vile” and accusing her of “promoting rape culture.”

Bonnie also faked being arrested for another stunt, which confused police, especially as Surrey Police confirmed there had been no such incident on the Slyfield Estate. She was also banned for life from Nottingham Forest’s stadium earlier this year after trying to pull another viral trick. That didn’t stop her from sneaking into the Chelsea away end in disguise, though she didn’t last long before being kicked out.

While Sophie’s come under fire herself, particularly for talking about her faith while doing adult content, she stood firm. “People love to weaponize religion when it’s convenient for them,” she said. “I talk to God every day, and I truly believe He’s proud of how far I’ve come… If God gave me this platform, this body, and this voice, why wouldn’t I use it?”

She added, “It’s ironic, the same men calling me a disgrace are the ones subscribed to my page. If you think I’m so sinful, maybe cancel your subscription first.”