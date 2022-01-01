Meghan Markle Slammed For Speaking About Warm Relationship With The Queen

Meghan Markle spoke about her relationship with Queen Elizabeth in her interview with Vanity Fair. But not everyone was convinced by her words when describing her bond with the late monarch.

Prince Harry’s biographer joined Nana Akua on GB News and shared her thoughts about the Duchess of Sussex’s statement about Queen Elizabeth in her recent interview with Vanity Fair. The “Harry: Biography of a Prince” author felt that Markle’s words didn’t make sense.

“Yes, she talked about the funeral, and that upset me because I don’t think you should earn money after the Queen’s passing. I don’t think you should take that,” Levin said on the show.

Markle appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair as one of the honorees of the 2022 class of Variety’s Power of Women for her philanthropic and creative works, including her podcast “Archetypes.”

The “Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort” author clarified in her interview that she didn’t know whether Markle got paid for the Vanity Fair interview, but she noted that Prince Harry’s wife “wouldn’t have done it for nothing.”

“Meghan needs money. Meghan wants money,” she continued. “If she didn’t get paid for the interview, I take it back. But I still think that what she said wasn’t right.”

Levin recounted how Markle spoke about her warm relationship with the Queen in the interview. She wondered if they had such a connection, why did Markle push with her and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey while the Queen’s husband, Prince Philip, was dying?

The British journalist also mentioned how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex turned down King Charles’ invitation to be in Balmoral a week or so before the Queen passed away.

Levin speculated that the invitation was given to them as an “opportunity to see” the Queen. But the Sussexes rejected it because they were in the United Kingdom for some engagements in connection to their charities and did not see the royal family.

“So, you can’t say we had a very close relationship, it doesn’t make sense,” Levin said.

Levin clarified when asked how many times Markle met the Queen that the latter invited Prince Harry’s wife for tea a couple of times. She knew they saw each other but wasn’t sure how many times exactly.

In the Vanity Fair interview, Markle spoke about the Queen’s funeral and her relationship with the late female British leader.

“I feel deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her,” she told the magazine.

“I’ve reflected on that first official engagement that I had with her, how special that felt. I feel fortunate. And I continue to be proud to have had a nice warmth with the matriarch of the family,” she continued.

Levin pointed out that Markle said things about herself that were “absolutely nonsense,” referring to the duchess’ “Deal or No Deal” statement in the recent episode of her podcast, “Archetypes.” Markle mentioned that she felt “objectified” and “reduced to a bimbo” while on the NBC series. However, several other “Deal or No Deal” models spoke out and said they didn’t feel that way.

British journalist Jonathan Sacerdoti also found Markle’s characterization of herself funny when she got asked for a piece of advice she would give an actor who would be cast as her 100 years from now. Markle mentioned the qualities she wanted to be highlighted, like her softness, playfulness, laughter, and silliness. Sacerdoti felt that she lacked “self-awareness.”

“None of those are words that one has heard used that often in describing Meghan Markle,” he told Express.co.uk. “It just seems to be a staggering lack of self-awareness of how she’s seen and what her story is and what, in her story, is really of interest to the majority of the public.”