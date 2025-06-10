Sharon Osbourne’s Reclusive Daughter Aimee Stuns in Rare Appearance That Has Everyone Doing a Double Take

Aimee Osbourne, the famously private eldest daughter of Sharon and Ozzy, made a rare public appearance in Manchester this week and had everyone talking, mostly because she looked so much like her mum it was almost uncanny.

The 41-year-old singer was spotted leaving a hotel in the city on Sunday, arm-in-arm with Texan musician Wes Leavins. Aimee, who’s often kept herself well out of the limelight, showed off a striking transformation, looking noticeably slimmer and debuting a fresh new fringe that brought comparisons to a younger Sharon. She looked effortlessly chic in dark blue jeans, a black floral blouse, a black leather trench coat, and matching boots. She accessorised with layered jewellery and styled her brunette hair in loose waves, giving off serious cool-girl vibes.

Fans were surprised to see her out and about in the UK, especially since Aimee’s known for keeping things incredibly low-key. She’s not one for red carpets or reality TV — in fact, she famously opted out of the family’s hit MTV show The Osbournes, a choice she’s been very open about in past interviews.

Speaking to The Independent, Aimee once explained why she turned her back on the cameras. “And for me personally, and for who I am, you know, as far as morally and also just to give myself a chance to actually develop into a human being as opposed to just being remembered for being a teenager, it didn’t really line up with what I saw my future as,” she said.

She admitted she sometimes wonders what it might have been like if she’d stayed at home a bit longer but ultimately feels she made the right call. “Back then, I still felt I was trying to figure out who I was in the chaos of family life, so why on earth would I want that portrayed on television? I wanted to protect myself, my parents, my siblings, too. They were very young, very impressionable.”

Sharon has previously spoken out about how painful it was to watch her daughter move out so young. During a 2018 episode of The Talk, she shared her heartbreak. “She couldn’t live in our house because we were filming, and it drove her insane. She felt too that she didn’t want to grow up on camera. She hated the idea — it was appalling to her,” she recalled. “And so she left at 16 and I regret every day that she did. It broke my heart when she moved.”

Though Aimee has managed to maintain a close bond with her brother Jack, who she works with at Osbourne Media, things aren’t as smooth when it comes to her sister Kelly. The two have been estranged for years, and both have spoken publicly about their differences.

Kelly told the Armchair Expert podcast in 2021, “We don’t talk. We’re just really different. She doesn’t understand me and I don’t understand her.”

Aimee echoed those sentiments in a 2015 chat with The Independent, saying, “I wouldn’t say there is an ease between us, but there is an acceptance. Do we socialise? No.”

Still, despite all the family drama and her notoriously private nature, Aimee’s rare appearance this week reminded everyone that the Osbourne legacy continues to evolve — with or without the cameras rolling.