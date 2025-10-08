Miranda Kerr Opens Up About Co-Parenting Experience With Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom

Model and entrepreneur Miranda Kerr has spoken candidly about her experience co-parenting with Katy Perry, her ex-husband Orlando Bloom’s former partner, calling their blended family dynamic one built on “love and respect.”

The 42-year-old made the comments during an appearance on Today With Jenna & Friends!, where she was promoting her skincare line, KORA Organics. The conversation turned personal when Kerr reflected on her close relationship with Perry and their shared commitment to family harmony.

Perry and Bloom share a daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, while Kerr and Bloom co-parent their son, Flynn, from their previous marriage. Despite the complexities that come with blending families, Kerr said the arrangement has worked well because everyone prioritizes compassion and the children’s well-being.

Miranda Kerr gets honest about co-parenting with ex-husband's ex-fiancée Katy Perry

She added that when it comes to co-parenting, the focus should always remain on the kids. "Everyone's human, and that's important—to really put the children first and look at what their best needs are, and how do we make everyone feel accepted and loved."

Bloom and Perry recently confirmed that they have chosen to part ways. In a joint statement, the pair said they have “been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting,” adding that they “will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is—and always will be—raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect.”

Kerr, who has spoken warmly about Perry in the past, said she appreciates how the pop star treats both Flynn and Daisy as part of one family unit. The model emphasized that positive co-parenting requires maturity and kindness from everyone involved.

Kerr admitted to the outlet that for a blended family to work, “having love and respect for each other is so important.” (Photo by Katy Perry/Instagram)

“At the end of the day, we’re all human, and we’re all trying to be the best versions of ourselves,” she said. “Why not be good examples for our children?”

Kerr has long advocated for peaceful relationships between ex-partners, often sharing that she values harmony for the sake of her son’s emotional stability. Her comments come as more celebrity parents openly discuss the realities of modern blended families—where cooperation and understanding often replace conflict.

The former Victoria’s Secret model has remarried and built a new life with Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel, with whom she shares two children. Still, she continues to remain close to both Bloom and Perry, proving that, for some families, kindness and communication can bridge even the most unconventional of bonds.