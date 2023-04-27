Harry and Meghan told to foot security bill by fed-up Britons

Most people in Britain think that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should pay for their own protection. Since they stopped being royal in 2020, the Sussexes have had to get used to paying their own security bill.

They have made several rich deals with the media to pay for their own security, which is thought to cost around £5 million a year. This includes contracts worth millions of pounds with Netflix and Spotify.

The Duke also wrote his autobiography, Spare, which came out on January 10. A new survey shows that most Britons are happy with the way things are now.

According to a Deltapoll study of 1,569 British adults done for the Daily Mail, 74% of Britons think Harry and Meghan should pay for their own security.

Only one in ten people thought that Harry and Meghan should get the Sovereign Grant, which helps pay for their protection. In 2018/19, the first year of their marriage, about 5% of the couple’s income came from the Sovereign Grant.

However, this tap has been turned off since they stopped doing royal work. Harry missed his protection date for the King’s Coronation on May 6. This month, the Sussexes put an end to months of rumors by saying that Harry will go to the Coronation without his wife and children.

But because Harry took so long to answer the invitation, he missed the limit for guests to let Buckingham Palace know what they were doing. It is thought to have given the people in charge of the important event a lot of trouble.

Since he stopped working as a royal, the Duke of Sussex has had to give a month’s notice before coming back to the UK. Harry has been told to tell the Home Office 28 days in advance so that security requests can be looked at.

But because the Coronation was on May 6, Harry missed not only the usual limit for guests but also the time needed for security checks. Harry’s visit to his father’s coronation is likely to be tense since his recent media antics have strained his relationships with his family.

One observer even said that Harry and Prince William “won’t say a word” at King Charles III’s coronation next month because their friendship is “on its knees.” Several claims made against William and his wife Kate, Princess of Wales in Spare are said to have strained the Duke’s friendship with his brother.

One of the most upsetting things people say is that William hurt his brother. Now, for the first time since the claims were made public at the beginning of the year, the brothers will meet in person.

But Harry is only going to be there for a short time because he needs to get back to California for his son Prince Archie’s fourth birthday party. One observer thinks the two brothers might not talk at all.