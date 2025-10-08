San Francisco Teachers Reject Two Percent Pay Offer As Strike Threat Looms

Tensions are escalating between the San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD) and its teachers’ union after the district offered a 2% salary increase, an offer that union leaders immediately rejected as “insulting.”

The proposal marks the latest development in a long-running standoff between SFUSD and the United Educators of San Francisco (UESF), which represents roughly 6,300 teachers and staff. Negotiations have dragged on for months as the district struggles with ongoing budget deficits and declining enrollment.

“We ended the night by declaring an impasse,” said Adan Luevano, UESF’s lead negotiator, in a statement following Monday’s bargaining session. “The district’s management has left us no choice.”

Union leaders said the 2% proposal falls far short of their demands—a 14% raise for paraeducators and a 9% raise for credentialed teachers over the next two years. Frank Lara, UESF vice president, argued the district’s offer effectively amounted to no raise at all.

San Francisco Teachers Reject Two Percent Pay Offer And Threaten Major Strike (Getty)

“Right now, the district is proposing any potential raise to come from us losing benefits,” Lara said. “That’s not a raise—it’s a rollback.” According to UESF, the proposed changes would cut sabbatical leave and paid preparation time for certain staff, which the union says would undermine working conditions and retention.

The district defended its offer, citing financial strain and the need for long-term fiscal stability. “We remain committed to negotiating in good faith,” said SFUSD spokesperson Laura Dudnick. “SFUSD deeply values all employees and dedicates a large portion of its budget to compensation, benefits, and retirement.”

Teacher salaries in San Francisco vary depending on experience and qualifications. A new credentialed teacher earns roughly $79,468 annually, while noncredentialed educators start at $69,525, according to district data.

The union, however, argues that the cost of living in San Francisco has far outpaced wages, leaving many educators struggling to stay in the city. “We can have serious discussions,” Lara said. “Where the money is, where it is being prioritized, and how best to spend it to stabilize schools.”

The district remains under state fiscal monitoring after approving $114 million in budget cuts this year, with an additional $50 million in reductions planned for 2025–26.

Teachers Union Declares Impasse After Rejecting Two Percent San Francisco Pay Offer | Source: The Standard

UESF has launched a “strike-ready” petition, collecting more than 4,000 signatures from members across 100 school sites. The union plans to deliver the petition to the Board of Education on October 14, signaling its willingness to take further action if negotiations fail.

Before any strike occurs, members must still vote to authorize one—a process that could stretch into the end of the year. Labor experts say both sides are at a breaking point. “The two parties remain very far apart,” said James Logan, chair of labor and employment studies at San Francisco State University. “The district will have to move much closer to what teachers are demanding if a strike is to be prevented.”

Logan added that teacher strikes have become increasingly common nationwide as educators face rising living costs and stagnant wages. “The stakes are high right now,” he said. “Teachers nationwide feel underpaid and undervalued, and public education is being underfunded.”