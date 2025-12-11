Lawyer Says Wendy Williams Suffered From “Alcohol-Induced Dementia”

Wendy Williams’ conservatorship has been a turbulent, highly publicized saga filled with conflicting medical claims, emotional fan support, and ongoing questions about her health. Now, her attorney Joe Tacopina says the end may finally be in sight. After a prominent neurologist disputed the diagnosis that placed her under legal control, Tacopina believes Williams could regain her independence before the year is over.

Tacopina appeared on Nightline, where he laid out the latest developments and expressed optimism about the timeline. “There are guardianship attorneys … and we’re watching and waiting, and they’ve assured Wendy by year’s end she’ll be out of guardianship,” he said. With the calendar already at December 10, that leaves only a few weeks before Williams may regain authority over her life and finances.

Read Also: Wendy Williams Seen at NYC Restaurant, Talks Health Concerns and Legal Matters

Confusion has surrounded Williams’ diagnosis from the start. While her court-appointed guardian has cited frontotemporal dementia since 2022, some medical professionals disagree. Tacopina told interviewer Byron Pitts that Williams is functioning far better than many realize. “You and I can go take a walk downstairs right now … we’ll find 5 people in an hour who will belong more in a guardianship program than Wendy Williams,” he said.

Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty

He argued that Williams’ past cognitive problems stemmed not from a degenerative condition but from addiction. “There’s something called alcohol-induced dementia. That may have been something Wendy was suffering from back in [2023], 24. She was an alcoholic, no question about it,” Tacopina explained. “Wendy was drunk almost 24 hours a day. She looked like she needed help. She did need help. She needed alcohol rehabilitation.”

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

According to TMZ, Williams recently completed a full neurological evaluation in New York City, and the specialist reviewing her results found no signs of frontotemporal dementia. The assessment directly contradicts claims made by her guardian and raises the possibility that her condition was temporary and treatable. Experts also note that true frontotemporal dementia does not improve, yet those close to Williams say she has shown “remarkable neurological resilience” since maintaining sobriety for three years.

Read Also: Wendy Williams Seen ‘Sharp, Upbeat and Aware’ in New Jersey After Year-Long Hiatus

With the new medical findings in hand, Williams’ legal team prepared to petition the court to end the guardianship. Tacopina said that if the judge declined, he was prepared to demand a jury trial. Still, he was confident it wouldn’t come to that.

Meanwhile, Williams has been enjoying small glimpses of normalcy. Last Thursday, she stepped out with her niece and longtime supporter, Alex Finnie. The pair was photographed leaving Brooklyn Chop House in Manhattan just before midnight, reportedly celebrating Finnie’s birthday. Because Williams’ outings require approval from her guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, her dinner trips have become meaningful symbols of regained freedom. A Daily Mail source said Morrissey “often allows” the two to spend time together.

They later dined at Fresco by Scotto, where Finnie shared video of their celebration, complete with sparklers and smiles. Williams looked relaxed and happy. Finnie captioned the post, “Grateful for all that God has done and continues to do in my life. Surrounded by love! Nothing better. Here’s to a new year!” Fans flooded the comments with messages of support, writing things like “Happy Birthday Alex and THANK YOU for standing by your Aunt” and “You deserve an award, what an awesome person.”

Williams also made a surprise appearance at New York Fashion Week earlier this fall — her first major public outing in months telling TMZ, “I feel like a zillion dollars!” If Tacopina’s prediction proves true, she may soon be living life on her own terms again.

READ NEXT