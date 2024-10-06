Jaden Smith Slammed as ‘Nepo Baby Final Boss’ After Controversial Video of Him Yelling at Staff Goes Viral

Jaden Smith, son of Hollywood icon Will Smith, has found himself at the center of controversy after a video of him yelling at staff went viral, leading to a wave of backlash and being dubbed the “nepo baby final boss” by social media users. The incident took place during a night out in Paris with his girlfriend, Sab Zada, when things took an unexpected turn.

As Jaden and Sab Zada left their hotel, he suddenly realized that he didn’t have his expensive designer bag with him. In the video, Jaden can be heard shouting, “Where’s my f**king bag!” causing a stir online. The bag in question was no ordinary accessory; it was a $70,000 Louis Vuitton briefcase, a miniature trunk designed to resemble the iconic Arc de Triomphe.

The video, which quickly spread across TikTok, captured the moment and sparked an outpouring of reactions from fans and critics alike. Many viewers criticized Jaden’s behavior, labeling it rude and entitled. “Jaden reminds me of Joffrey from Game of Thrones,” commented one user, drawing a comparison to the infamous fictional character. Another remarked, “Who does he think he is being so rude?”

The term “nepo baby final boss” soon trended as commenters pointed out Jaden’s privileged background, suggesting that his outburst was a reflection of the entitlement that comes with being the child of a superstar. Despite his success as a model and actor, many saw the video as a moment where his celebrity status got the better of him.

Jaden, who has previously been outspoken about his desire to carve his own path and prove himself beyond his family’s fame, now faces growing scrutiny after this latest incident. The viral moment in Paris has reignited conversations about “nepo babies,” a term used to describe children of famous parents, and the privileges they often enjoy.

While some defended the young star, acknowledging the pressures of living in the public eye, the overwhelming response has been one of criticism. For now, Jaden Smith finds himself navigating yet another controversy, with many wondering how he will respond to the backlash. As for the $70,000 Louis Vuitton briefcase, it remains unclear whether Jaden ever found his prized possession.