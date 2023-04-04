Kim Kardashian Apologizes to Khloé and Kourtney for Saying They Looked Like ‘F*cking Clowns’ on 2018 Tokyo Trip

Kim Kardashian is admitting that certain things are a little funny. ICYMI, the Kardashians star recently revealed peeks of her vacation to Japan with children North, 9, and Chicago, 5.

Fans noticed that Kim’s fashion choices during their 2018 trip to Japan were very similar to those of Khloe Kardashian, who is the sister Kim had referred to as “f—king clowns,” prompting Kim to issue an apology.

Kim is currently keeping up with the excuses. After posting “I’m waiting..” in a comment on the mother-of-April four’s 2 Instagram photo, Khloe. I’m sorry, Khloe and Kourt too, Kim retorted.

In a different Instagram Stories post, Kim also apologized for her prior remarks about her sisters, saying beside a picture of Khloe and Kourtney, “People develop and change, ok? I’m sorry, LOL.”

To refresh your memory, Kim’s salient remark was amply covered in a 2018 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Kim stated to her sisters, “Well, I must be straight with you guys. “You two are ridiculous clowns. I’m not joking at all.

This is not a tourist activity where you dress up like a Japanese geisha for Halloween. Except when we’re at a geisha’s home.” Kourtney said, “I felt my hair looked beautiful last night. And I believed that my attire was amusing for Japan.

Kim added, “Your clothing would’ve been fantastic if you didn’t have f—king blue eye shadow,” in reference to how she felt that would have been the case if Kourtney’s makeup hadn’t been on.

The creator of KKW Beauty also somewhat cleared the matter on social media while the show was airing.