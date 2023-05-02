Meghan Markle Reportedly Found This Public Appearance With Prince William And Kate Middleton ‘Very Difficult’

Two days after the Queen’s passing, Meghan Markle allegedly found the walkabout at Windsor Castle with Prince Harry, Prince William, and Kate Middleton “very difficult.”

The two former members of the fab four seemed to put up a unified front as they met mourners who came to Windsor Castle to pay their respects to the late queen on September 10, two days after she had died away. Our King: Charles III, the latest book by royal writer Robert Jobson, claims that Meghan, 41, found it “very difficult” for a variety of reasons.

Jobson claims that Prince William, 40, urged Prince Harry, 38, and Meghan to stand with him and Kate, 41, at Windsor Castle to welcome the mourners in order to present a unified face after the loss of his grandmother. Jobson claimed that the Duchess of Sussex struggled to be apart from her California-based children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet and that she also felt nervous with the Prince and Princess of Wales in the midst of all the royal family turbulence.

You may remember that when Queen Elizabeth died away on September 8th, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in Europe without their kids for a number of charitable engagements. So, after the Queen passed away, the Sussexes extended their journey to attend her funeral. It was extremely difficult, Jobson said, adding that it was the longest they had ever spent apart from the kids, according to the People.

Not only the former Suits actress felt nervous, but Kate Middleton also struggled with the Windsor walkabout. Prince William did ask his brother and sister-in-law to join him and Kate at Windsor Castle, but Kate was the one who really thought of the walkabout, claims Woman & Home. Even a close friend of Kate’s allegedly told People that the reason was that “she didn’t want her or William to have any regrets” in the future. Even though it was her idea, the Princess of Wales found it to be very difficult.

Jobson said how he and his readers rushed to their televisions to watch as the two princes and their spouses left Windsor Castle together to meet the throng and survey the flower tributes. We then learned that Prince William had come up with the idea to put on a unification demonstration, which would have undoubtedly impacted his highly religious grandmother. It seemed for a little period of time that the feuding spouses had reverted to a time when resentment and harsh words had ruined their relationship, the speaker said.

As sources close to the royal family have confirmed to me, it was all an illusion, he continued. “Catherine later admitted to a senior royal that the joint walkabout was one of the hardest things she had ever had to do, such as the ill feeling between the two couples.”