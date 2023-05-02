Pancreatic cancer is often referred to as a “silent killer” due to its ability to exhibit hidden symptoms

Despite being referred to as a “silent disease,” pancreatic cancer has two early symptoms that can be recognized. The death of Jerry Springer from pancreatic cancer—who had only just been diagnosed—put the illness back in the public eye.

Only 5% of those diagnosed with the disease survive for more than ten years after diagnosis, making it one of the cancers with the lowest 10-year survival rates. Knowing the symptoms, especially those that one may overlook, is essential due to the disease’s fatality rate.

Experts claim that since signs of pancreatic cancer sometimes do not appear in the early stages, it is regarded as a quiet illness. However, scientists have discovered two previously unknown early symptoms that people can watch out for and which will aid in a more accurate diagnosis of the illness.

The two most concerning signs of the illness were considered to be bleeding in the stomach or intestines and skin yellowing (jaundice). Increased thirst and dark yellow urine are two additional less common and unrecognized warning indicators of pancreatic cancer, according to researchers.

Research conducted the previous year discovered these signs. Dr. Weiqi Liao, a data scientist at the University of Oxford, said that patients have a better probability of surviving when pancreatic cancer is detected sooner.

Patients may be diagnosed when they see their GP, but both they and the doctor need to be aware of the signs and symptoms of pancreatic cancer.

Dr. Pippa Corrie, chair of the pancreatic workstream of the NCRI Upper Gastrointestinal Group and Consultant Medical Oncologist at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, UK, added that it was essential to be aware of the early symptoms of pancreatic cancer if we were to diagnose patients earlier and increase pancreatic cancer survival.

“This study may provide GPs and their patients with greater information regarding the symptoms of pancreatic cancer. If anyone experiences these symptoms, they must immediately consult their doctor.