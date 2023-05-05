Americans Back Meghan Markle on Skipping the Coronation

According to a poll conducted by Redfield & Wilton Strategies for Newsweek, 42% of a representative sample of 1,500 Americans approve of Meghan Markle’s decision to skip King Charles III’s coronation, while only 12% disapprove.

Meghan will not attend the ceremony because she will stay in California with her children, including Prince Archie, who turns four on the same day. President Joe Biden will also skip the coronation, but First Lady Jill Biden will attend the service at Westminster Abbey, along with Harry and other prominent figures.

The poll found that Gen Z overwhelmingly approves of Meghan’s decision to stay away, with 57% in favor. When asked if Prince Harry should spend more time in the UK, 30% agreed, while 16% did not and 36% did not care.

A statement on behalf of the king in April confirmed that Prince Harry will attend the service, but Meghan will remain in California.

Prince Harry’s recent book and disclosures about his family have caused controversy, including his criticism of his family’s treatment of him after Princess Diana’s death, and his claims that Prince William settled a phone hacking claim against Rupert Murdoch’s UK newspaper division for a large sum.

Harry also suggested that staff in Charles’ office blocked his efforts to get compensation because they were concerned it might damage the campaign to make Camilla his Queen Consort.