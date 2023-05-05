Kym Marsh splits from husband less than two years on from star-studded wedding

Kym Marsh is understood to have split from her husband Scott Ratcliff after just 19 months of marriage.

It seems the former Coronation Street star, 46, and ex-soldier Scott, 34, have called time on their relationship after getting married at a lavish ceremony in October 2021.

Scott is Kym’s third husband after she previously tied the knot with actor Jack Ryder in 2002 and former Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas ten years later.

Sources close to the Strictly Come Dancing contestant claim the pair have split due to work commitments after trying to make things work.

“They both really tried to make it work, but the cracks have been there for a while and they were only getting to see each other for one or two days a week at the very most,” the insider claims.

“Kym’s been so busy, and last year Strictly meant even her weekends were stacked up along with weekdays rehearsing.” Speaking to The Sun, the source added how “Scott is based in barracks down south — he’s got a very busy career as well.”

Former Hear’Say star Kym married her man four months after announcing their engagement. The pair wed at Sandhurst military academy in front of friends and family plus guests included telly star Carol Vorderman. Her former Corrie co-star Antony Cotton acted as Master of Ceremonies.

Kym was keen to wed quickly after her father David, 76, was diagnosed with incurable prostate cancer. The actress and former pop star previously revealed it was her dream for her dad to walk her down the aisle on her wedding day.

Kym’s children David, 27, Emilie, 24, and Polly, 11, all attended – with Scott’s daughter Renee, six, on the top table. In honor of their first wedding anniversary last October, she shared a photo of the newlyweds at sunset on their big day.

Describing her husband as her “rock” and her “soulmate” she gazed lovingly at her Scott, who wore his red uniform. She captioned the photo: “1 year ago today I was lucky enough to marry my best friend. This man is everything to me. I honestly don’t know what I would do without him.

“He is my everything, my rock, my friend, my soulmate. Scott, I am so very lucky to be your wife and I thank my lucky stars every day that you came into my life. “Of course, I have to also give huge thanks to @antonycotton for playing Cilla Black and introducing us!

“Don’t know how I will ever repay you this one darling hahaha! So all that’s left to say is Happy Anniversary my wonderful, amazing, sexy AF husband! I love you with all of my heart! Always and forever.”

However, despite trying to work through the distance, it was just insurmountable. “Kym’s still a working mum, too, and lives up in Cheshire with her family. In the end, it was the fact they lived so far away from each other that just made it impossible,” the source added.