Are Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s kids the reason why the couple wants to mend their relationship?

While social media went into a frenzy recently, hearing about the reports of an alleged split between Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, it was later stated that the couple seems to be working things out and are very much together.

As per fresh reports, there’s one major reason why the couple want to mend their relationship and it’s their kids. The couple has been living together as a blended family for over four years now and has certainly grown closer.

Lopez’s 13-year-old twins Emme and Max, from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, and Rodriguez’s daughters, Natasha, 16 and Ella, 12, from his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. reportedly are trying to help the couple sort things out and are standing together as a family. As per Entertainment Tonight, the couple’s kids share a great bond and want the couple to find happiness.

Although TMZ also stated that it wasn’t only the kids but both JLo and Alex want to indeed make their relationship work and would be glad to maintain the bond they have developed over the years as a family unit.

The couple has also been reported to have undertaken therapy last year to help mend their relationship, via ET online. Despite reports suggesting that the couple are going through a rough patch, Alex recently surprised everyone as he shared a post from their oceanfront pad and also tagged Lopez in it, thus putting their fans’ fears of a nasty fallout between them at ease. Lopez, in the meanwhile, had shared a video of her own to TikTok with no mention of Alex.