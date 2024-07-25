“The Last Thing She Needs is the Stress” Meghan Markle Unlikely to Join Prince Harry on UK Visit

Meghan Markle is unlikely to accompany Prince Harry if he returns to the UK for an extended stay to reconnect with his family, according to a royal insider. The Duke of Sussex is reportedly planning a trip to “prioritize mending his broken relationship with his family,” but his wife will not be joining him, Closer reports.

“Harry is very anxious to go home and see his dad, catch up with his friends for his birthday in September, and also pay a visit to his aunt, Princess Anne. But that situation hasn’t changed for Meghan,” an insider told the publication.

“She’s respectful that Harry has to go back to his home for practical and emotional reasons, but that doesn’t mean she’s going to go with him”, told The Daily Mail.

Meghan is currently focused on her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, and has recently promoted a small batch of jams to friends and influencers to boost the company. She has also reportedly wrapped up filming her next Netflix show, a cooking program.

“She’s got way too much on her plate with the brand and her new cooking show, as well as looking after the kids,” the insider explained. “The last thing she needs is the stress of going back to the UK, where she fears she’d be heckled again in public, which she finds incredibly painful.”

Meghan and Harry were famously booed when they arrived at the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022. The couple last visited the UK together for an Invictus Games event in May, but Meghan never left the airport before the pair jetted to Nigeria.

During that visit, Harry attempted to see his father but issued a statement saying King Charles was too busy to meet him. Harry’s spokesperson stated, “The Duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon.”

The soonest Meghan is likely to visit the UK with Harry is in 2027 for the Invictus Games, which will be held in Birmingham.

For now, Meghan is concentrating on her projects and avoiding the stress and potential public backlash of a UK visit. The couple continues to navigate their commitments and personal priorities while managing their high-profile lives.