Lori Loughlin and ex-husband Mossimo Giannulli continue divorce proceedings despite Lori’s “Extremely Angry” reactions

Three months after announcing their shocking separation, Lori Loughlin is said to still be angry with her former husband, Mossimo Giannulli. A source told People on Monday that the “Full House” actor is “still very angry” with the fashion designer.

Even if the actress is angry, another insider said that Giannulli “wants everything to be settled quietly” and that his ex is “a lovely person and an incredible mum” to his children, Olivia Jade, 26, and Isabella Rose, 27.

Even though they announced in October that they were splitting up after over 28 years of marriage, the exes have not yet filed for divorce.

An informant said the “tipping point” in their relationship was when the “Fuller House” actress discovered “incriminating” text messages on her ex’s phone after they both went to jail for their roles in the 2019 Varsity Blues college admissions scandal.

In 2020, Loughlin and Giannulli admitted to spending $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters into the University of Southern California as rowing recruits.

The Hallmark actor spent two months in jail, while Giannulli spent five months. In October, the buddy said, “Mossimo had used Lori for years.” “She thought he might change when he got out of jail, but he got worse.” The insider said that Loughlin “wants nothing to do with” Giannulli and “wants to get her life back.”

Us Weekly also said, “The school scandal was a turning point, and they never really connected or got their relationship back on track after that.” The informant said that Loughlin thought the businessman “got her involved” in what happened.

“He led it,” the insider said, adding that the Hallmark star “never fully forgave him and never fully got over it.” Before breaking up, Loughlin and Giannulli placed their Hidden Hills, California, house up for sale for $16.5 million in February.

Since the split was revealed, Loughlin has stayed out of the public eye. Giannulli, on the other hand, has been spotted hanging out with a much younger female companion from time to time.

