Lisa Curry’s message for daughter Jaimi nine months on from her death

Three-time Australian Olympian Lisa Curry has paid tribute to her late daughter, Jaimi Curry Kenny, nine months on from her death.

Jaimi, who was the eldest daughter of Curry and former ironman Grant Kenny, died from a long-term illness at the Sunshine Coast University Hospital on September 13.

She was aged 33.

The nature of that illness has not been made public.

On Monday, the 58-year-old said her daughter was “every day in our thoughts”.

“Every sunrise, every sunset, and every moment between. We miss you Jaimi,” she wrote to her 109,000 followers, alongside the hashtags ‘9months’ and ‘rememberingjaimi’.

To mark seven months since Jaimi’s death, Curry had penned a social media post saying it was still “hard to talk about the pain”.

“Life goes on. People say you get stronger … You don’t. You just learn to hide it better,” she wrote.

“It saddens me greatly that life goes on without Jaimi, constantly stopping to remember that she’s not here, that she didn’t see little Taj. So many beautiful moments that she would have loved.

“But we still include her in everything we do.”