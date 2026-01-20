Family says Trump’s DHS lied after man took off his clothes during frigid raid

The family of a guy in St. Paul, Minnesota, whose immigration officials arrested him on a snowy day when he was just wearing his underpants, came out and strongly refuted many of the assertions the government made about the event.

Officials from Immigration and Customs Enforcement broke into ChongLy Scott Thao’s house and arrested him and two other people who reside with him. Tricia McLaughlin, a spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security, wrote a long comment on X after they were published.

She said that ICE officials had gone to the home to arrest two sex offenders, but both are still at large. On Monday, Thao’s family issued a statement strongly disagreeing with what McLaughlin said. Part of the statement says, “Mr. Thao is a citizen of the United States and has no criminal record.”

He does not reside with the people who DHS says were the focus of this operation, and he has never lived with them. Mr. Thao, his daughter-in-law, and his small grandson are the only people who live there. They don’t know who DHS is talking about.

The statement went on to say, “The family strongly objects to DHS’s attempt to publicly justify this conduct with false and misleading claims.” “These statements have made things worse for a family that is already having a hard time getting over a scary and unfair experience.”

