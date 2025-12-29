US Congressman demands British Royal Family compensate victims linked to Jeffrey Epstein

Rep. Ro Khanna of California is calling on the British royal family to financially compensate victims of Jeffrey Epstein, pointing to the late sex trafficker’s ties to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor as a moral failure that still has not been fully addressed.

Khanna, a Democrat who co-sponsored the Epstein Transparency Act with Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, made the demand publicly over the weekend. He posted on X, “The Royal family should personally compensate Epstein’s victims. Who agrees?”

Along with that message, Khanna shared a link to a story published by The i Paper, where he sharply criticized the monarchy over its connection to Epstein. He argued that the family “should be ashamed and horrified” by the relationship between Epstein and the former Prince Andrew.

The Royal family should personally compensate Epstein's victims. Who agrees?https://t.co/PDVjmnwV3y — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) December 27, 2025

According to the British outlet, “Buckingham Palace is reeling from the latest disclosures from the so-called Epstein files – including a photo showing the former prince lying across the laps of women at Sandringham, and an apparent request to Ghislaine Maxwell to find ‘new inappropriate friends.’”

Khanna expanded on his criticism by framing the issue as one of power and class. “The Royal Family should be ashamed and horrified. They should be compensating each of the working class girls who were victims of the Epstein class,” he said.

Earlier this year, King Charles III formally stripped Andrew of his royal titles, housing, and family privileges, citing his association with Epstein, who was a convicted sex trafficker. In a statement released at the time, Charles said, “Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.”

Despite that move, Khanna has argued that symbolic actions are not enough. Earlier this year, he requested that Mountbatten-Windsor sit for a “voluntary interview” before Congress. In comments to The Guardian, Khanna said “the public deserves to know who was abusing women and young girls alongside Epstein.” The former royal has not responded publicly to that request.

Andrew previously reached an out of court settlement with Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, “who claimed she was forced to have sex with [Andrew] on three occasions, an allegation he has always denied,” according to the report. “The settlement was said to be worth around £12m, with Mountbatten-Windsor not accepting any wrongdoing,” the report added.

Giuffre died by suicide in April at the age of 41, a development that renewed attention on Epstein’s victims and the people connected to him. Authorities believe there may be as many as 1,200 women harmed by Epstein over the years.

Meanwhile, the US Justice Department continues reviewing and releasing files related to Epstein. Those materials include photos and information tied to President Donald Trump’s past friendship with the disgraced financier. Trump has denied any wrongdoing connected to his association with Epstein.

Khanna’s comments reflect a growing push from lawmakers and advocates who argue that powerful institutions linked to Epstein have not fully reckoned with the harm done. While the British royal family has taken steps to distance itself from Andrew, Khanna and others say accountability should go further and include direct compensation for victims whose lives were forever changed.