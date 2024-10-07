Kylie Jenner Shares a Sneak Peek of Her Spooky Decor Amid Sister Kourtney’s Backlash

Kylie Jenner has embraced the Halloween season, offering her followers a sneak peek into her festive decorations. The 27-year-old socialite took to her Instagram stories on October 5 to showcase her pre-Halloween setup, following recent criticism directed at her elder sister, Kourtney Kardashian, for her own Halloween decor choices.

In a series of viral clips, Kylie gave a tour of her Los Angeles mansion, which she had transformed into a spooky autumnal retreat. The garden was adorned with a life-sized skeleton and a collection of orange pumpkins, creating a chilling yet charming atmosphere. Adding a caption to one of her video clips, the Kylie Cosmetics founder wrote, “We are in the Halloween spirit over here,” signaling her excitement for the upcoming holiday.

A towering skeleton is part of Kylie Jenner’s Halloween decorations. Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Aside from the spooky elements, Kylie also shared a glimpse of some seasonal produce, displaying an abundance of tomatoes and strawberries. In another sweet picture, she held hands with her six-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, showing a tender moment amidst the festive preparations.

Kylie’s showcase of her Halloween spirit comes at a time when her elder sister, Kourtney Kardashian, has faced a wave of backlash for her own Halloween decor. Kourtney was recently criticized for sharing images that many found inappropriate, leading to a flurry of negative headlines.

Kylie Jenner shares a look at her collection of pumpkins and mums for Halloween. Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Beyond her Halloween preparations, Kylie has been busy with other ventures. Earlier this month, she made a stunning appearance at Paris Fashion Week, closing out the Coperini show in a striking black gown, capturing the attention of fashion enthusiasts worldwide.

On the personal front, Kylie has also been making headlines for her romance with Hollywood actor Timothée Chalamet, with whom she has been linked since April 2023. As she balances her personal and professional life, Kylie’s Halloween decor reveals her playful side, and fans are eagerly anticipating more festive updates from the reality TV star.