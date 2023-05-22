‘You’re not part of the family’: King Charles to distance royal family from Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew is refusing to leave Royal Lodge, the 30-room mansion where he has lived for almost 20 years. The disgraced royal fears that his brother, King Charles, may go to extreme lengths to get him out.

According to reports, Royal Lodge has been earmarked for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of York has been told he must vacate by September. In addition, Charles is reportedly cutting the $470,000 subsidy that the late Queen gave to Andrew, so he can no longer afford to maintain the mansion.

Andrew is reportedly concerned that the royals may even turn off his utilities to get him out. He is also said to be worried that his brother may cut off his contact with his daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

Prince William is said to be a driving force behind the plot to remove Andrew from Royal Lodge. William has never been close to his uncle and now sees him as a problem, just like his brother Harry. William might think the two “spares” have caused enough trouble for the House of Windsor and need to be separated from the institution.

Andrew has indeed paid a heavy price for his ill-judged friendship with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. He is no longer a working royal, has been stripped of his military connections and patronages, and is a virtual recluse.

As for Royal Lodge, Phil Dampier insists the royals now have far too many properties. With the death of the Queen, Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle, Balmoral, and Sandringham are available, yet both Prince William and King Charles are still living in their old homes. A real game of homes is needed. Some need to be sold off and others turned into full-time museums or the public will start to ask questions as to the cost of them all.

It remains to be seen how the situation will be resolved. Andrew is unlikely to give up Royal Lodge without a fight, but King Charles is determined to get him out. The outcome of this battle will have a significant impact on the future of the British royal family.