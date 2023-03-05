King Charles allegedly made this secret power move against Prince Harry and Meghan With the release of Spare

Despite all of the bombshell claims and tell-all interviews involving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from the end of 2022 to the beginning of 2023, the British royal family has been pretty quiet – no major public responses, no media remarks.

Though that remains true, fresh sources detail King Charles III’s alleged power move following the release of Harry’s tell-all best-selling memoir Spare.

According to a Page Six insider, the monarch began evicting his son and daughter-in-law from their old home of Frogmore Cottage just one day after Harry’s memoir was released on January 10. Coincidence much?

“This surely spells the end of Harry and Meghan’s time in the UK,” an insider told The Sun about Charles’ decision. According to the outlet, Markle and Harry are now planning to empty the home and ship their belongings to their Montecito home.

Henry Nicholls | Reuters

As for what Charles wants to do with the house now, reports say he’s already given it to his disgraced brother Prince Andrew.

The Duke of York does not seem interested in the idea because it would be a considerable downgrade from his current sprawling 30-bedroom mansion. “Andrew is resisting the idea of moving into Frogmore Cottage after he was offered it last week,” a source revealed to The Sun.

Prior to reports of Andrew’s possible departure, insiders indicated that he was interested in following in the footsteps of Markle and Harry in seeking to ” set up working life” away from the royal family. Finally, whether Andrew moves in or not, Charles’ secret power move tells us much about how he feels about Harry and Markle right now.