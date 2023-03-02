Prince Harry issues blunt statement about humiliating story before his reunion with King Charles and Prince William

Prince Harry previously stated that he was not done with his royal family and that he has many more secrets to tell and according to a recent story, he is set to do just that. During a recent interview to advertise his best-selling memoir Spare, Prince Harry revealed that he had written over 800 pages of content.

Meghan Markle’s husband claimed to have enough juicy secrets for a second book. Nonetheless, he elected to put Spare Part II on hold since he no longer wanted to hurt his family.

The Duke of Sussex told the Telegraph that the Royal Family would not forgive him and added: “The first draft was different. It was 800 pages, and now it’s down to 400 pages. It could have been two books, put it that way. And the hard bit was taking things out. I just don’t want the world to know. Because I don’t think they would ever forgive me.”

King Charles III was painted as an absent father whose marriage to Camilla, Queen Consort, ruined his upbringing by Prince Harry.

Camilla, Queen Consort, was described as a dangerous lady who sold the entire Royal Family to the press in return for positive coverage of her desperate quest to become Queen.

Prince Harry eviscerated Prince William by revealing their ugly fights to his millions of fans and interested journalists.

Prince Harry even made fun of Prince William’s receding hairline. A source told Page Six this week that Prince Harry had changed his mind and was intending to add one more chapter to Spare.

The publishing insider told Page Six: “Prince Harry is already planning to add at least one new chapter…to the paperback version…our later this year or early next when the hardcover sales have ended.”

According to the source, readers are eagerly awaiting the new and juicy claims that Prince Harry would deliver.

The source shared: “Readers are eager to know (Harry and Meghan’s) feelings about the royal backlash they have suffered after the airing of their Netflix doc and the publication of Spare.”

In an unusual move, a spokesperson for Spare has given a direct statement to Page Six that denies the existence of an additional chapter.

In an email, the rep stated, “that’s not true,” confirming that Prince Harry seeks forgiveness from his family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are going to be at King Charles’ coronation in May, and they are thought to be focused on making peace with the royals, which explains why they are avoiding any new drama.