Former Royal Staff member says Prince Andrew was always in trouble

A lady who worked for the Queen recalls Prince Andrew being “constantly in trouble” as a kid. Evelyn Muir-Bel was the manager of the China Museum at Windsor Castle between 1973 to 1995, which was part of The Royal Collection.

She once chastised a young boy for stealing some of the valuable porcelain she was looking for. However, the tiny kid turned out to be Prince Andrew, whom she didn’t recognize without her spectacles.

The Queen’s second son, she claimed, was “always in trouble because he left his towels lying around.” Evelyn then hinted that Princess Anne was the staff favorite when she added, ‘All household thought the real princess was Anne.’

Evelyn turned 103 this week, making her the oldest living former Royal Household employee. She is living with dementia at the Stratton Court care facility in Cirencester, Gloucestershire, but her memory of the ‘gracious’ Queen is unaffected.

‘There was no arrogance – the Queen was a real human, nice person,’ she said. She also recalls Prince Philip giving gifts to the entire household over Christmas, frequently inquiring what people desired.

Despite being in charge of porcelain china, Evelyn once requested plastic plates and bowls for her grandchildren. The Queen felt it was a “fantastic idea,” and Evelyn’s great-grandchildren are still using the Royal Couple’s presents today.

Evelyn comes from a long line of Royal servants. Her father-in-law oversaw the Mews and trained the Queen and Princess Margaret to ride horses. Evelyn followed in the footsteps of her relatives and worked for the Royal Family for 20 years.

‘I did my best to do as I was told,’ she said. In 1992, when a fire broke out at Windsor Castle, Evelyn stayed all day and night to help rescue the valuable paintings and china.

The Royals sent her a letter praising her for her efforts. Evelyn’s dementia causes her to forget that Queen Elizabeth died, something she was saddened to learn at the time.