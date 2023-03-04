Drew Barrymore burst into tears on her show as David Letterman completely surprised her

Drew Barrymore is Hollywood royalty in every sense of the word. Her family is one of the most well-known acting dynasties in the history of the film industry. Several successful actors and actresses have come from the Barrymore family, including Lionel, Ethel, and John Barrymore, who were well-known in the early days of Hollywood.

Drew was born in 1975 to John Drew Barrymore, John Barrymore’s son, and Jaid Barrymore, John Barrymore’s third wife. Drew began her acting career as a child, working in commercials and television shows before winning her breakthrough role in 1982’s E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.

Despite her family’s lengthy history in Hollywood, the actress faced significant personal struggles. Her parents split when she was a child, and she fought drug and alcohol addiction throughout her teens. She has since overcome these hurdles to become a great actor and producer, as per The Things reports.

Drew may be forgiven for thinking that coming from such an illustrious family would make him impervious to fame. She is currently the host of her own syndicated talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, after decades of acting success. And when David Letterman, one of the industry’s pioneers, appeared on the show to surprise her, she couldn’t hold back her emotions.

The Drew Barrymore Show Has Had Many Emotional Moments

The Drew Barrymore Show started in September 2020 and has since aired for three seasons and 481 episodes. It would be nearly hard to do that without the show receiving high ratings in a highly competitive market. The program has been praised by critics, and the audience has remained steady season after season.

One factor that undoubtedly contributes to this regularity is Drew Barrymore’s openness as the show’s host, which has resulted in several heartfelt moments throughout the years. In September 2021, she returned to her childhood home and a mental institution where she had spent the previous year and a half of her life growing up. The event brought up painful memories for the actress who broke down in tears.

Another emotional moment on The Drew Barrymore Show occurred in late 2020 when world-renowned medium Anna Raimondi appeared in one episode and allegedly helped the host in communicating with some of her deceased loved ones. Drew’s interaction with David Letterman fits into this pattern of emotional moments.