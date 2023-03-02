King kicks Harry and Meghan out of Frogmore and gives Andrew keys: “end of Harry and Meghan’s time in the UK”

The King has removed Prince Harry and Meghan from Frogmore Cottage and offered it to Andrew, according to mirror reports. Charles is said to have taken the decision to remove the Sussexes since there had been no change in their relationship with the Royal Family.

Harry’s book Spare, published in January, revealed more intimate details about his personal and royal life, including his claims that he found of the Queen’s death by checking the BBC website.

That was the Duke of Sussex’s latest criticism of the royals, who has frequently spoken openly in the United States about his issues with them since moving abroad in 2020.

It is now rumored that Harry and Meghan are making plans for their belongings that they still have at Frogmore Cottage to be sent to their home in California after they have been evicted.

A royal insider told The Sun: “This surely spells the end of Harry and Meghan’s time in the UK.”

(Getty)

Now it’s been said that Prince Andrew, who has been embroiled in controversy and has been removed from public life, has been offered the Windsor palace instead.

It looks as though it was his Spare autobiography that was the final straw for Charles who chose then to have the Sussexes removed from the home.

Yet it is unclear whether Andrew has consented to move into Frogmore Cottage with rumors claiming he is “resisting”.

“Andrew is resisting the idea of moving into Frogmore Cottage after he was offered it last week. But it shows Harry and Meghan are powerless to stop the eviction,” reportedly said the royal insider.

Following their wedding in 2018, the late Queen gave Harry and Meghan Frogmore Cottage as a present.