Kim Kardashian Shuts Down News reporter After Being Asked About Kanye West’s Alleged Assault Incident

Kanye West has been making news in recent weeks, owing mostly to his recent marriage to Bianca Censori. However, the divisive rapper has recently made headlines owing to his suspected participation in a battery inquiry. As of this writing, West has not issued a public statement on the situation.

However, he was not the only one who was questioned about the latest controversy. Kim Kardashian, his ex-wife, was asked about the matter when she was with her children. As a consequence of the query, the reality TV star and business mogul shut down a paparazzo.

Kim Kardashian attended a basketball game with her oldest daughter, North West, on Friday, and was accompanied by her 7-year-old son Saint. Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian’s ex, was apparently there at the game and was seen saying goodbye to Kim and her children afterward.

When the team was leaving the game, they were surrounded by photographers, some of whom wanted to ask questions. Page Six got footage of a paparazzi member asking her what she felt about the situation surrounding Ye. In turn, Kardashian delivered a brief, but sharp, declaration:

Do not talk to me about that in front of my kids.

One of the children may also be heard yelling “Please leave!” in the video. It’s unclear who of the children provided that bit of commentary. What can be said for the time being is that Kim Kardashian is not interested in commenting on her ex’s alleged role in the ongoing investigation.

This isn’t unexpected given that the SKIMS founder has previously refused to publicly comment on any topics regarding her former in the aftermath of their breakup. She did write a message of support to the Jewish community after Ye got backlash for making anti-Semitic remarks, but she didn’t specifically mention him.

A video surfaced last week showing them getting into an argument with someone who had a camera. During the heated discussion (which was recorded on video by TMZ), West accused the woman of following him, to which she replied, “You’re a celebrity!” The encounter supposedly concluded with the Grammy winner throwing the individual’s phone before leaving in an SUV with his wife.

It is unknown if the woman was a professional photographer or simply a fan with a camera. However, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department, which was called to the site after the fact, West has been labeled a suspect in a battery investigation.

Kanye West has been keeping a quiet profile while enjoying his marital happiness up until this moment. He allegedly married Bianca Censori, a longtime designer for his Yeezy line, in early January. Soon after, the former mystery blonde’s family requested “privacy” on behalf of the couple, while also expressing joy about the musician marrying into their brood.

West has tried repeatedly to meet them in Australia, but rumors claim that he may be denied entry owing to previous statements he’s made. At the same time, he appears to be trying to form a new family unit, as at least one of his children (North West) has met Censori at this point.

Only time will tell how things turn out for Ye, who is dealing with yet another legal snafu. Many people will be watching with eager anticipation to see if he or his legal team responds. Just don’t expect Kim Kardashian (or her children) to provide any type of reaction to photographers or other members of the press when new information becomes available.