31-Year-Old Mom Tragically Dies After Choking on Pizza Slice as Heartbreaking Moment Caught on CCTV

A mother of two tragically passed away after choking on a slice of pizza at the restaurant where she worked. Paulina Wanat, 31, was caught on CCTV vomiting after eating the pizza before collapsing in front of her colleagues.

The incident occurred at Ristorante Taormina in Oświęcim, Poland, where Paulina had been employed for six months. Surveillance footage showed her attempting to dislodge the food before rushing to the bathroom. Upon returning to the restaurant, she collapsed, prompting her colleagues to call emergency services and perform CPR in a desperate attempt to save her life.

Firefighters and paramedics arrived shortly after and took over resuscitation efforts. Despite their best attempts, Paulina did not regain consciousness and was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition. Medics later declared her brain dead, and her death was confirmed last Friday.

Paulina was mum to two young children(Image: Jam Press)

Paulina leaves behind a five-year-old daughter and a seven-year-old son, whom she had been raising alone. Her sister-in-law, Sylwia, shared that Paulina often worked multiple jobs to provide for her children, one of whom requires ongoing rehabilitation for hearing loss and muscle tension.

A spokesperson for Ristorante Taormina paid tribute to Paulina, describing her as “always full of smiles, commitment, and positive energy.” They added, “She made this place more than just a job. She created an atmosphere of warmth and kindness.”

The tragic incident has left her family, friends, and colleagues in mourning as they remember a devoted mother and a cherished member of their community.

READ NEXT: