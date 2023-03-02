Kim Kardashian likely spent $36k on ‘lip flip,’ knee lipo, and other treatments for her D&G collab: her face looks ‘odd’

Kim Kardashian might have spent thousands of dollars remodeling her face and legs in preparation for her D&G appearances in Milan, according to a surgeon. However the reality star’s facial features are unusual, he thinks Kim’s crinkly knees are unusual given her leg type.

Kim Kardashian recently represented the Italian fashion house D&G during a tough 24-hour appearance window at Milan Fashion Week. Photos of the new D&G muse’s altered face and figure quickly spread online, thanks to the world’s media capturing her every move.

Credit: Splash

As speculation about her surgery grew, one Reddit user commented that she looks “scary,” while others believed the photos prove she’s had surgery. One wrote: “She doesn’t look bad … but her nose scares me,” before adding: “Nose and cheeks.”

Reports around Kim Kardashian’s fondness for cosmetic treatments have been circulating for years – but with a focus on her face, butt, and boobs. Previously in a 2010 interview with ABC News’ Nightline, Kim admitted: “I’m absolutely not against cosmetic surgery,” before adding, “I’ve previously tried Botox. That’s the only thing that I’ve done,”

While the reality star has later claimed to have undergone treatments such as laser hair removal and butt injections for her psoriasis, little is known about any invasive cosmetic surgery. The mother of four has built herself as an all-American beauty queen throughout the years.

Kim revealed to Allure magazine in August 2022, before her high-profile collaboration with D&G, that she had decreased her Botox injections. “I’ve chilled, actually,” she said. But fans thought differently, and now an expert has already spoken up.

Exclusively analyzing images and video of Kim Kardashian, cosmetic surgeon Dr. Barrett told The U.S. Sun: “Looking at the images and the video of Kim, her face appears relaxed and even frozen.

Credit: Getty

“There’s no expression or ability to move the face in the video where she’s talking about her D&G collection. “This is typically the result of a heavy Botox dosage to the forehead area and around the eyes. “The other thing I noticed is there’s a slight bit of rippling in Kim’s cheek, which could indicate that she might’ve had thread procedures done.

“At times Kim’s face looks a bit odd and more recently in Milan, people were asking what she had done. “From what I can see Kim may have had Botox, a Botox lip flip, threads, and liposuction around her knees. “Over the last six months, Kim could have spent around $36,000 on cosmetic procedures.” The billionaire influencer may have recently felt additional pressure to look her best.