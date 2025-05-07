Kim Kardashian to Testify in Court Against ‘Gang’ Behind £8.5 Million Jewellery Heist

Kim Kardashian is set to testify in court against the group behind the £ 8.5 million jewellery heist she was a victim of back in October 2016.

The SKIMS founder will give her testimony on May 13, even though the trial officially began on April 28. French lawyers representing Kim, Leonor Hennerick, and Jonathan Mattout, confirmed to AFP that she is “committed to attending in person the trial and to confronting those who attacked her.” The 44-year-old reality star is expected to approach the situation with “dignity and courage,” they added, reported the Daily Mail.

While the lawyers have not disclosed the specifics of her testimony, they did say, “We want to give everyone the opportunity to hear her testimony in her own words, so we won’t be commenting on the substance of what she will say.”

Kim has reportedly expressed her gratitude for the way French authorities handled the investigation, leading to the arrest of the people now facing charges in this trial. “Throughout the process, the utmost respect and consideration has been given for Ms. Kardashian,” her lawyers said.

For those who may not remember, Kim was alone in the penthouse of a Paris hotel during Fashion Week when two men disguised as policemen broke in, held a gun to her head, and spent nearly an hour stealing millions of pounds worth of jewellery. The gang made off with a stunning £ 8.5 million haul, including her famous 18.88-carat diamond engagement ring.

At the time, Kim was still married to rapper Kanye West. The robbers, known for their daring heist, fled the country by private jet after the crime. One of the robbers, known as “Old Omar,” is accused of masterminding the heist, which was the largest jewellery robbery in France in a decade. Another suspect, Yunice Abbas, who was Omar’s right-hand man, referred to the gang as the “Grandpa Robbers.”

As the trial continues, many are eager to hear Kim’s personal account of the terrifying ordeal and how she’s coping with the impact of that fateful day.