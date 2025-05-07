Meghan Markle Shares Heartfelt Birthday Message for Prince Archie Amid Royal Silence

Meghan Markle marked her son Prince Archie’s 6th birthday with a touching post on Instagram, while the royal family, including King Charles, remained silent.

On Tuesday, as Archie celebrated his special day, the Duchess of Sussex shared a sweet photo of her eldest son watching a sunset, captioning it, “Our son. Our sun.” She then added, “Happy 6th birthday to Archie!” expressing her joy over her son’s milestone.

Meghan went on to thank everyone for their kind wishes, writing, “Thank you for all of the love, prayers, and warm wishes for our sweet boy. He’s six! Where did the time go?” She also referenced a pre-birthday celebration, sharing, “(And for all of you who came to celebrate with us at his party last weekend, thank you for making his birthday so incredibly special).”

The post comes amid ongoing tensions between the Sussexes and the royal family, with one noticeable absence—King Charles did not acknowledge Prince Archie’s birthday, despite sharing birthday wishes for Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children.

Along with their son Archie, Meghan and Prince Harry also share a daughter, Princess Lilibet, who has been growing up away from the public eye.