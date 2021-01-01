Prince Harry ‘called Queen to ask permission to name daughter Lilibet after her’

The Duke of Sussex, who remains close to his grandmother despite his exit from royal duties, reportedly called her to get permission to name his daughter Lilibet, the monarch’s nickname.

Prince Harry reportedly called the Queen to ask for permission to name his baby daughter after her.

The Duke of Sussex, who remains close to his grandmother despite his exit from royal duties, named his newborn baby girl Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, in a loving tribute to both the Queen and his mother, Princess Diana.

‘Lilibet’, likely to be shortened to Lili, is the nickname the late Prince Philip would call his wife, Queen Elizabeth – which has ruffled some feathers with royal commentators.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain, author Angela Levin branded the use of the sovereign’s nickname as ‘rude and demeaning’ as she claimed Her Majesty wouldn’t have taken it as a compliment.

However royal sources told Page Six that Harry had actually called Queen Elizabeth II for naming permission before his wife, Meghan Markle, gave birth in Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital on June 4.

And other royal experts are also disputing Levin’s claims.

Journalist Afua Adom, who also appeared on GMB, said: “To say the Queen would be unhappy is frankly ridiculous.

“It’s a bit of a nod to Meghan’s mother, Doria, as well. Her nickname for Meghan is flower.

“It’s also a bit of a stretch to say that the Queen is fuming that her great-grandchild is named after her. I think it’s a nod of affection.”

The Royal Family have expressed their delight at the news of Meghan and Harry’s new arrival.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been informed and are delighted with the news of the birth of a daughter for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

William and Kate subsequently tweeted a supportive message reading: “We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili. Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie.”

Repesentatives for Harry and Meghan have been contacted for comment.