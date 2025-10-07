Kevin Costner Dreading Ex-Wife Christine Baumgartner’s Wedding to Josh Connor

Kevin Costner is reportedly struggling with his emotions as his ex-wife, Christine Baumgartner, prepares to marry her former friend, Josh Connor. According to Radar Online, Baumgartner is ecstatic about her upcoming marriage, but Costner, 70, who is currently dating Kelly Noonan, is said to be feeling the loss of his ex-wife more than he lets on.

An insider revealed, “Kevin has been dreading this day as soon as Christine’s engagement [to Josh Connor] was announced.” The source continued, “The more he thinks about it, the more morose he gets. He’s not fooling anyone with this new girlfriend. It obviously means he’s missing Christine – why else would he be dating a carbon copy of her?”

Costner’s new girlfriend, Kelly Noonan, is a handbag designer who bears a striking resemblance to Baumgartner, with whom he shares three children: Cayden, 18, Hayes, 16, and Grace, 15. Costner and Baumgartner were married for 18 years before filing for divorce in 2023.

Kevin Costner Struggling With Emotions as Christine Baumgartner Prepares to Marry (Photo by Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images)

While Costner has moved on with his new relationship, the emotions surrounding his divorce are still very much present. The source added, “Kevin still can’t believe this happened to him, that the most beautiful woman he’s known, in his estimation, kicked him to the curb.

Those feelings of disgust and betrayal still dog him, and they’ve only gotten worse and will all come to a head with the pending wedding.” Costner, who is still processing his feelings, is reportedly fixated on the details of Baumgartner’s wedding.

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

Kevin Costner is ‘dreading’ ahead of his ex-wife Christine Baumgartner’s marriage (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

“He’s keeping tabs on it through mutual friends,” the insider said. “He can talk the talk, but it’s clear that he misses her – and those feelings don’t go away overnight!” Baumgartner’s wedding to Josh Connor has triggered deep reflection in Costner, with the actor finding it difficult to accept the changes in his personal life. The emotional strain is taking a toll on the star, and as the wedding date approaches, it seems the past and the feelings he has for his ex-wife continue to haunt him.