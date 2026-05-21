Mindy Kaling breaks silence on constant weight loss scrutiny

Mindy Kaling has addressed ongoing public scrutiny surrounding her weight loss, acknowledging both the criticism she receives online and the emotional attachment audiences form with celebrities’ appearances over time.

In a recent interview with Bustle, Kaling reflected on the mixed reactions to her physical transformation, saying she understands why fans sometimes react strongly when a familiar public figure changes. However, she also noted that such attention can become overwhelming.

“It’s sometimes no fun when one of your favorite actors loses weight. You have an idea of what they were like when you grew attached to them, and it made them endear themselves to you,” she said. “Of course, it’s never a joy to be scrutinized, but also I truly understand it, as someone who consumes pop culture.”

Kaling has frequently been the subject of online discussion about her appearance, but she emphasized that her decision to prioritize her health is rooted in long-term wellbeing rather than aesthetics. She explained that maintaining her health is particularly important due to her family history of diabetes and her desire to be present for her children.

Mindy Kaling arrives at the Gold House 5th Annual Gold Gala at The Music Center (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Gold House)

“When I was younger, I would want to lose weight because of vanity reasons. Now I want to … avoid those kinds of things will, I think, help longevity for me,” she said.

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The actor and producer has previously stated she avoids engaging with body-shaming commentary online, noting in earlier interviews that while public curiosity is expected, constant scrutiny can be “a little much.”

Beyond acting, Kaling continues to expand her production work. She is the co-creator and executive producer of Netflix’s Running Point, which has already been renewed for a third season, and is also preparing to launch her upcoming Hulu series Not Suitable for Work.