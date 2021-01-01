CHRISSY TEIGEN Father’s Day Post for John No Words & I’m Fresh Out Of Tears Breaking News

Womenz Magazine

Chrissy Teigen just gave John Legend a shoutout for Father’s Day — but she also seemed to give some insight into her own state of mind … and it sounds like she’s drained, literally.

The embattled model and social media star — who’s been in a war of words lately due to her bullying scandal — posted a sweet FD tribute to John, whom she snapped posing with both of their kids, Luna and Miles.

She captioned the pic, “There are no words. Only tears that I am fresh out of. To our everything, we love you forever.” It’s a nice sentiment, but also … fairly revealing too.

As we’re sure you’re aware by now — Chrissy’s been fighting off accusation after accusation of bullying by folks like Courtney Stodden, Michael Costello and Farrah Abraham, just to name a few. Some came even after she issued her latest apology … and it’s gotten ugly.

Costello, specifically, alleged she bullied him to the point he entertained suicidal thoughts — and he posted screenshots of DM’s that he claimed showed Chrissy telling him to die. Chrissy, meanwhile, has accused him of doctoring those DMs … calling them bogus.

It’s been nonstop mudslinging among multiple parties for a good week now — and, clearly, it’s taken its toll on Chrissy herself. The silver lining … at least she’s got her family by her side.

