Trump’s Economic Approval Hits Record Low as Americans Show Growing Discontent

President Donald Trump is facing some rough numbers when it comes to how Americans feel about the economy. A new CNBC All-America Economic Survey released Friday shows that most people aren’t happy with how he’s handling things.

According to the poll, 55% of Americans disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy, while only 42% approve. That gives him a net approval rating of minus 13 — the lowest CNBC has ever recorded for Trump in either of his two terms.

It’s not just the economy that’s taking a hit. Trump’s overall approval rating slipped from 46% to 44%, while his disapproval rose to 52%. CNBC noted that during his second term, Trump’s economic approval has now fallen below his overall approval, marking what it called a “second-term trend.”

“The Economy Is Fair or Poor” Most Americans Say Trump Is Failing on Finances (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Voters were particularly frustrated with how Trump has handled inflation and the cost of living. Only 34% said they approved of his approach, while 62% said they disapproved — his worst numbers on that issue since returning to office, according to CNBC.

His trade and tariff policies aren’t faring much better. Just 41% of respondents supported the tariffs Trump has put in place, while 56% disapproved.

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

Beyond Trump himself, Americans seem gloomy about the broader economy. Nearly three-quarters of those surveyed — 72% — described the current economy as either fair or poor. Only 27% said things were good or excellent.

Looking ahead, people aren’t exactly feeling optimistic. Forty-six percent of respondents said they believe the economy will get worse over the next year, while only 32% think it will improve.

The poll also asked who voters think is to blame for the ongoing government shutdown and its impact on the economy. A majority, 53%, pointed the finger at Trump and Republicans in Congress. Just 37% said they blamed Democrats.

The results paint a grim picture for the president as he heads deeper into his second term. Trump has often touted his business background and economic record as his strongest credentials, but these latest numbers suggest voters are losing faith.

“This Is His Worst Yet” Trump’s Economic Approval Hits Record Low (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Concerns about rising prices, high interest rates, and uncertainty over government spending appear to be weighing heavily on people’s minds. Despite the White House’s repeated claims that the economy remains strong, many Americans simply aren’t feeling it.

The survey, conducted between October 8 and 12 among 1,000 adults nationwide, has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points. But even accounting for that margin, the overall trend is clear — Trump’s economic standing with voters has slipped to its lowest point yet.

For a president who has long tied his political identity to economic success, that could spell trouble heading into next year. With most Americans saying the economy feels worse, not better, Trump may be running out of time to turn the numbers — and the public’s mood — around.