Kanye Hit With Fresh Backlash After Kim Says His Robbery Claim “Was a Knife to My Heart”

Kanye West’s long run with Adidas, once one of the most lucrative celebrity partnerships in fashion, came crashing down in 2022 after his anti-Semitic outbursts. The split didn’t just end a massive product line. It sent shockwaves through the company, which suddenly faced steep financial losses because Yeezy had been one of its biggest revenue drivers.

The fallout didn’t stop there. A group of shareholders who watched their investments tank after Adidas ended the partnership took the company to court. They claimed Adidas should have acted sooner and accused the brand of ignoring what they called Kanye’s alleged misconduct until it became impossible to hide. But a San Francisco court just shut the case down. According to the ruling, the court didn’t believe Adidas misled investors and said a reasonable investor would understand the inherent volatility of a celebrity-driven partnership.

Despite the financial mess, Adidas did something unexpected with the Yeezy inventory left sitting in its warehouses. The company donated proceeds worth more than €1 billion from the remaining Yeezy stock to groups fighting hate. It helped turn an ugly public fallout into something positive for the organizations that needed support.

Kanye’s Legal Drama Grows After Kim Says His Accusation “Really Bothered Me” (photo credit: Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

While Kanye continues to deal with the business and legal aftermath of the split, his ex wife Kim Kardashian is opening up about another painful moment tied to him. In the newest episode of The Kardashians, Kim says Kanye accused her of lying about her terrifying 2016 Paris robbery. She says he made the accusation in front of a room full of people.

Kanye Faces New Heat After Kim Says He Publicly Told Her “You Faked Your Robbery” (Getty Images)

Kim says her ex told her, and you faked your robbery for a TV show. She describes the moment as a knife to my heart. She goes on to say that having someone so close to her question something that traumatizing left her shaken. She says just to think that someone wouldn’t believe you that’s so close to you that should know you that should know how much that affected your life it just really bothered me. You don’t know who I am.

Her comments come months after ten people were found guilty earlier this year for their roles in the robbery. Kim even returned to Paris to attend part of the trial, something she once said she could barely imagine doing.

The intertwined drama around Kanye’s business fallout and his personal conflicts with Kim continues to keep both of their lives in the spotlight, and RadarOnline.com is following the latest developments.