Meghan Markle “Unapologetic” About Using Royal Title as Insider Says She Wants the Same Treatment as Kate

Meghan Markle is leaning into the royal status that comes with being married to Prince Harry, even as criticism continues to follow her public appearances. The Duchess of Sussex recently sparked backlash after a house manager introduced her as “Duchess of Sussex” during her headline-making Harper’s Bazaar interview. While critics claimed it was unnecessary, those close to Meghan say she has no intention of stepping back from her title.

According to an insider who spoke to Heat World, Meghan is “unapologetic” about using her royal designation. The source explained that Meghan firmly believes her title is hers by right as a daughter-in-law of the British royal family. “…she lives in a world where status is everything, so why wouldn’t she lean into hers?” the insider said, adding that in Hollywood, titles still carry weight.

The source also claimed that Meghan wants the same treatment Princess Kate receives, arguing that the difference in how the two women are addressed has always bothered her. “It’s a matter of principle – why shouldn’t she get the same sort of respect and treatment as Kate?” the insider said. “She’s married to the son of the King of England; she is royalty, that’s a fact and she should be treated as such. Why should she be shy about it?”

Meghan Markle Unapologetic About Leaning Into Royal Status, Insider Claims (Photo by Getty Images)

Royal commentators who criticised the introduction said they would have “no problem” if the Princess of Wales were announced the same way before meeting a journalist. Still, Meghan reportedly feels she has been unfairly treated from the beginning. According to the insider, Meghan believes negative press coverage is rooted in bias and double standards, and she has decided not to let backlash influence how she presents herself.

The insider added that Meghan genuinely enjoys the privileges that come with her title. The distinction of being a Duchess, they said, gives her a feeling of “special treatment” that she considers appropriate. “If someone doesn’t recognise that, she interprets it as being disrespectful and takes it as almost a personal slight,” the source revealed.

Despite the ongoing criticism, Meghan appears determined to stay confident in her identity and the royal status that comes with her marriage, whether the public approves or not.

