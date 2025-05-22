Prince William and Kate Score Major Honor While Meghan Missing

Prince William and Kate Middleton have just landed a pretty major nod, and it’s already stirring the pot. The couple was named on Time magazine’s 2025 Time100 Philanthropy list, and the praise is rolling in thick and fast. But what’s grabbing just as much attention is who didn’t cut this time – Harry and Meghan.

The Times list applauds the Prince and Princess of Wales for being at the forefront of a more modern, hands-on approach to royal giving. In a refreshing shift from the old-school royal image, Time pointed out that they’re “less concerned with cultural preservation and more attuned to social issues.” It’s that focus – tackling homelessness, championing mental health, and pushing for environmental reform – that’s putting them in a league of their own.

William’s Earthshot Prize, which has been running for five years now, got a lot of love from the magazine. With a cool £50 million in grants backing projects aimed at helping the planet, it’s no small feat. It’s the kind of high-impact, globally-minded philanthropy that fits right into the couple’s newer, more business-savvy image.

Kate’s work hasn’t gone unnoticed either. Her Shaping Us campaign, along with the Business Taskforce for Early Childhood, got singled out for trying to spark real change in how society, especially the workplace, supports families and young kids. It’s all part of her bigger push to highlight the importance of those early formative years.

But the royal spotlight wasn’t shining on everyone. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who were once on this very list back in 2021, didn’t make a return. For a couple who’ve made a point of presenting themselves as modern philanthropists and social changemakers – from their Archewell Foundation to business ventures aimed at ‘purpose-driven’ content – the absence is being noted.

Time didn’t comment on why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex weren’t featured, but it hasn’t stopped people from reading between the lines. Some see the latest list as a quiet signal that William and Kate’s more traditional, yet modernised, royal efforts are currently resonating more with global observers.

While Harry and Meghan are continuing their work stateside, this moment feels like a clear win for the Waleses – and a bit of a cold shoulder for the California chapter of the royal story.