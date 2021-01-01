The Young And The Restless Spoilers Friday, July 23: Unexpected Attack, Elena Fights, Ashland Exposed

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, July 23 reveal that Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) fears the worst after an unexpected attack.

She also makes a shocking discovery about Ashland Locke (Richard Burgi). Meanwhile, Sharon Rosales (Sharon Case) is questioned about her loyalty while Elena Dawson (Brytni Sarpy) faces off with Imani Benedict (Leigh-Ann Rose).

Y&R spoilers for Friday reveal that there will be an unexpected attack and it causes Victoria to fear the worst. It sounds like Ashland is going to have another health-related attack.

She’s already seen him have trouble catching his breath, so it must be something more serious. Perhaps he passes out or has to be rushed to the hospital. He was allegedly given six months to live but that’s just an estimate. He could be facing death much sooner than Victoria realized.

It is teased that Victoria’s head will spin over a secret Ashland has been keeping from her. While this could be anything from Locke Communications, Harrison Locke (Kellen Enriquez) or Tara Locke (Elizabeth Leiner), it might be about his diagnosis.

He must be going to the specialist to get regular check-ups. After all, the doctor’s goal at this point is to make Ashland comfortable and make recommendations on what to expect next. Perhaps the doctor has warned him that he will need to get an oxygen machine or that he needs to consider hospice care.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday reveal that Imani has made her desires clear. Despite Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) being in a relationship, Imani wants to make the man her own. Elena will stand up and fight to keep her man. On Friday, she will face off with Imani and probably lay down some ground rules and a warning.

The Young And The Restless (Y&R) Spoilers: Is Tara Locke Exiting Genoa City?https://t.co/qQP1EJj73R — SOS/CTS/HH (@SoapOperaSpy) July 22, 2021

Fans can also expect Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) to have a chat with Sharon. He will question why she is so loyal to Adam Newman (Mark Grossman). Sharon will probably try to explain that she still cares about Adam even though they have no future and she is committed to Rey Rosales (Jordi Vilasuso). However, Sharon might just be fooling herself.

Which storyline are you the most interested in for Friday, July 23? Do you think Sharon is lying to herself about her feelings for Adam? Which woman do you predict will win Nate’s heart in the end? Just how far will Imani go to get what she wants and how will Victoria handle the shocking news about Ashland? We will have to keep watching the CBS soap to find out what happens next.