Brooklyn Dad Bites Dog to Save Son in Shocking Park Attack

A Brooklyn family is demanding answers — and justice — after a terrifying dog attack left their 7-year-old son with serious injuries and nine stitches.

It all happened on 14 April at Thomas Boyland Park in Bushwick, just after young Angel Sanchez had wrapped up baseball practice with his dad. What should’ve been a typical post-practice runaround turned into something straight out of a nightmare.

According to News 12 Brooklyn, Angel was happily playing on the field when a dog, which the family identified as a pit bull, suddenly appeared behind him and lunged, biting him on the back of the leg. Security footage from the park shows Angel sprinting, with the dog right behind ,before it makes contact.

His dad, Henry Sanchez, heard his son’s screams and immediately knew something was wrong. “It happened so fast,” he told News 12 in Spanish. Tony Nunez, a close family friend who witnessed the whole thing, said the dog was “just relentless in his attack.”

The NYPD confirmed that officers responded to a call about “a vicious animal in a park” that evening. When they arrived, they found a child with a bite wound on his lower back and scratches on his leg. He was taken to Maimonides Medical Center and is thankfully recovering.

Angel, who dreams of one day playing for the New York Yankees, spoke about the ordeal to WABC. “I didn’t see it, he was going behind me,” he said. “I pushed him away, but he got me again, and then I screamed.” His injuries, which included wounds to his lower back, thigh, and legs, required nine stitches. “I was bleeding and crying,” Angel recalled.

What’s even more unbelievable is how his dad reacted. According to WABC, Henry ran from home plate to the outfield, leapt into action, and ended up biting the dog on the neck to force it to release his son. Footage also shows the dog’s owner trying to intervene, punching the dog in an effort to stop the attack.

But just as things started to calm down, the dog’s owner reportedly vanished. “He left and didn’t come back,” Henry said.

Now, the Sanchez family wants accountability. “In reality, I don’t want another parent going through this,” Henry told News 12 Brooklyn, later adding to WABC that all he wants is an apology.

So far, police haven’t been able to track down the dog or its owner. But the Sanchez family isn’t backing down — and neither is Angel.

